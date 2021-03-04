Knox County considers change to vote center system

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The last two elections in Knox County have been ones for the record books. Outside of big turnouts, many folks voted early. This meant voters came to one location to cast their ballot.

Knox County clerk David Shelton says, "Our machines are programmed with every single precinct for the early voting. And that's it."

Shelton says moving to a voting center system would do the same. The first step to making the move would be converting to e-poll books.

Shelton explains, "It's an I-Pad. It'll scan the person's driver's license or other ID. Automatically pull up their voter registration information. They can sign it electronically. Then after the elections, it's a simple download. It'll save our office a lot of time. It also is just another layer of security."

The county is currently looking at two different types of systems. Shelton plans to make the case by bringing in other county clerks.

Shelton says, "Brad Newman the clerk from Vigo county, and Stuart Dowden the clerk of Greene County come down to talk to us. Brad currently uses one of the systems and Stuart uses the other system we're evaluating."

The election board would have to approve any changes to the way residents vote. Shelton says he plans to inform everyone as much as he can.

Shelton explains, "I want to put all that information out there early. I want everyone involved, informed. I'm a big fan of transparency and openness."