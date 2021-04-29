Knox County considering three different plans for jail expansion project

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox county has been working on how to fix overcrowding for years now. The first hurdle was to pass two-tenths of a cent tax increase. Now an eight-person committee is working up different plans

Sheriff Doug Vantlin explains, "We have three options for the jail. A, B, and C. Each one being more expensive than the other. We'll have to look at our budget and just see what we can afford."

Each plan adds a new pod to the jail. That new pod will double the jail's capacity from 200 to 400 beds.

Vantlin says, "The rest of it is looking at holding cells and a bigger book in area and a medical wing also. We'll just have to build from there. If we can't afford a then we'll move to b."

Right now, the work release program is situated downtown next to the courthouse. The plan is to build a new facility next to the jail.

Vantlin says, "We provide the meals for them here. The industrial park is out here, so if any of them get jobs they'll be closer to where they can work."

Next week the jail committee will find out what their budget for the project is. From there a contractor will be able to give a final price.