Knox County commissioners declare a state of emergency over pandemic

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County officials have declared a local health emergency.

Knox County Commissioners announced the local health emergency on Wednesday.

They said this will give the health department and the county more tools to fight COVID-19.

There are no confirmed cases in Knox County. This is something health officials emphasized in the press conference.

Commissioner Kelly Streeter said the health emergency declaration comes with an abundance of caution. The hope is this declaration will help the county stay on top of the pandemic.

Health leaders will have more ability to take actions dealing with the virus.

For example - the health department can now shut down a business that is not in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Commissioners say it will also help with funding if the coronavirus makes it to Knox County.

Streeter says it is important to note they want to make sure everyone is safe.

"We really don't want to infringe on anybody's rights...but we just ask, let's help one another and let's do what is best to make sure that we get through this and our community is still intact as well as our businesses and our government," Streeter said.

