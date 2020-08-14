Knox County begins steps to increase voter security

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County clerk's office had a high turnout in the Indiana primary. As November 3rd draws closer they are getting PPE and voting booths ready.

One of the new tools they will roll out this year is Voter verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines. The machines basically hook up to the county's voting machines. When you cast your ballot you can have a paper ballot printed off inside of the machine. A small printer prints off a small ballot inside the box without ever having human contact. This ensures a secure and untampered vote is cast.

The county is getting ahead of the state mandate of 2029 by beginning to purchase them now. This November they will be used with the county's early voting machines.

Knox County clerk David Shelton says, "Knowing this was coming on, then at ten years, I knew I was going to be long out of office by that time but I wanted to establish a plan to pay for it. At $1,500 a pop somebody would have to come up and ask for a six-figure additional appropriation sometime in the future."