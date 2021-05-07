Knox County asks for resident's help with bringing better broadband to the community

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last year, many of us have become more familiar with our own homes. Whether that's been through working from home or students remote learning. But in rural areas getting high-speed internet access isn't always easy.

Drew Garretson of the Knox County Rural Broadband Task Force explains, "What we're trying to do really is really evaluate the service that exists for our community members on access to the internet."

The Knox County Rural Broadband Task Force was formed earlier this year. Their first move to get better internet to those who need it is to find out what exactly is needed.

Garretson says, "Really want to get a good pulse on what are the gaps of service that exist today."

The task force has put together a survey. It takes about five minutes to complete. The survey looks to find out what kind of service is available and how good it is for Knox County residents. Folks can also find out what their internet speed is.

Garretson says, "After that, we'll do our job as the community task force to go meet with internet service providers, county and city government. To do everything we can to make Knox County a broadband-ready community."

The task force hopes being proactive will help the county be ready when state or federal funding becomes available.

Garretson says, "We're raising our hands saying listen, we have the incentives and we have the structure in place for county and city government. To put us in a position to have our hand up for those internet services providers saying like it's easy to do business in Knox County."

To fill out the survey: Click Here