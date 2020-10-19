Knox County applies to be COVID-19 vaccine distribution site

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has put its hat in the ring to become a vaccination site. That's after the state of Indiana reached out regarding the vaccine.

When exactly the vaccine will get to Knox County is the question many folks are wondering. Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart has been keeping tabs on that information throughout the pandemic. He believes the COVID-19 vaccine will become available after phase three studies. That could be at the end of the year.

Knox county is expecting a vaccine similar to that of the flu. Meaning people will need to get it once a year. County officials are expecting the vaccine to be provided through the federal government. Stewart says most likely the most at risk in the county will be the first to get vaccinated.

Stewart says, "We have no idea really how they'll be distributed and what the initial numbers will be. They may be distributed at places with high positivity rates and so forth. Obviously, we hope our positivity rate is low. That may mean we're not high on the list for large numbers of vaccines. But we do want to be on the list."

Stewart says he believes the general public will begin to see distribution sometime next year.