Knox County and Vincennes look to help small businesses during pandemic

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two weeks ago the city of Vincennes set up a loan program to help small businesses affected by COVID-19. So far the need for that program, the mayor says, has been small.

Local businesses in Vincennes can take up to $5,000 from the microloan fund. Mayor Joe Yochum says only a couple of organizations have requested funding. Yochum says the city plans to address those requests next week.

For county businesses, Knox county commissioners have applied for funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. This grant funding is typically used to develop roads and other community projects.

The county has requested $250,000 If awarded businesses with 25 or fewer employees could get up to $5,000. Businesses of more than 25 employees could be eligible for a $10,000 grant.

Knox County commissioner Kellie Streeter explains, "It's a tiered approach just to help retain jobs. And if we get the maximum amount that we've requested it could help upwards of three hundred employee retention of the low to moderate-income jobs."