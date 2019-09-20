KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Water officials have given the all-clear after issues with dirty water.
The issues started on Thursday when the utility says a surge of discolored water was pushed through the system.
LINK | ORIGINAL STORY
A post on their social media page said the issue happened after a water tower refill from Vincennes Water.
If you have any questions, call Knox County Water at (812) 726-5330.
Related Content
- Knox County Water officials give all-clear after issues
- Knox County utility warns of dirty water in system
- Officials identify man that died in Knox County police chase
- Knox County burn ban lifted
- Knox County prepares for primaries
- Clay County officials give update on state of the county
- Knox County burn ban affects local campers
- Knox County Sheriffs Department gets new equiptment
- One woman dead after Knox County fire
- Man charged with arson in Knox County
Scroll for more content...