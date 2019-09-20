Knox County Water officials give all-clear after issues

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Water officials have given the all-clear after issues with dirty water.

The issues started on Thursday when the utility says a surge of discolored water was pushed through the system.

A post on their social media page said the issue happened after a water tower refill from Vincennes Water.

If you have any questions, call Knox County Water at (812) 726-5330.