Knox County Sheriff's Office to cover shifts for Bicknell officer placed on administrative leave

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office will help cover a Bicknell Police Officer's shifts - for the time being.
Over the weekend, News 10 reported Officer Jacob Fischer was on administrative leave.
The city says it is looking into two complaints against Fischer.
On Monday, the city attorney declined to explain what exactly the complaints alleged.
He did say this leave is not considered a disciplinary action.
