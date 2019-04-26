Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nathan Derickson sentenced for the death of Garrett Sands Full Story

Knox County Sheriff's Office stepping in to help Bicknell after town's chief arrested

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is stepping up to help the City of Bicknell, Indiana.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is stepping up to help the City of Bicknell, Indiana.

This comes after authorities placed Bicknell Police Chief Terry Stremming on administrative leave.

Stremming was arrested earlier in the week.

LINK | BICKNELL POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER HE IS ACCUSED OF BATTERY AGAINST A PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE EMPLOYEE

The sheriff's office is helping the department cover shifts.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook told us Officer Loren Myers is now in charge of operations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Showers ending; sunny afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fashion Never Grows Old, Wednesday May 1st 2pm-4pm Springhill Village

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Lift Charis @ Milburn Healthmart Pharmacy

Image

Spring is here just in time for Mother's Day

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Early showers, then becoming mostly sunny and windy. High: 66°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary

Image

Local organization honors people in the community for their hard work

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walmart purse snatcher

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project