Knox County Sheriff's Office stepping in to help Bicknell after town's chief arrested

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is stepping up to help the City of Bicknell, Indiana.

This comes after authorities placed Bicknell Police Chief Terry Stremming on administrative leave.

Stremming was arrested earlier in the week.

The sheriff's office is helping the department cover shifts.

Mayor Thomas Estabrook told us Officer Loren Myers is now in charge of operations.