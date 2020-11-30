Police in Knox County make an arrest after a stolen truck was linked to multiple armed robberies

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest after a truck was stolen in Knox County last week.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says the truck was stolen from a farm on Essex Wire Road in Knox County.

The stolen truck was reported as being involved in multiple armed robberies in Illinois.

Police found the truck Sunday night and arrested the driver. He was identified as Steven Williams of Oaktown, Indiana.

He was charged with criminal conversion and unauthorized control. Williams could face more charges in connection to the Illinois robberies.