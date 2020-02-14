Knox County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects in Chuckles robbery

BICKNELL, Ind (WTHI) - According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they are requesting the public's help to identify and locate the two individuals.
These individuals are wanted for questioning in a recent armed robbery that occurred at Chuckles in Bicknell.
If you can identify or know the whereabouts of these individuals please contact Central Dispatch at 812-882-1502.
