Knox County Sheriff's Office hopes to cut down on stop arm violations

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Every week an average of one to three people pass a school bus stopped with its cross arm out. That's up to three times that a normal stop could turn tragic.

School buses for North Knox have cameras on the outside. These were installed after a spike of motorists passing stopped buses. When a person passes a bus, they are caught on these cameras. The school district then passes that along to the sheriff's office.

A ticket is written. But it doesn't stop with just paying a fine. The prosecutor takes the ticket and sends it to the violator. They then have to appear in court. If a person is caught a second time, they could risk getting their license suspended.

Knox county sheriff Doug Vantlin says the punishment is all to make sure people pay attention.

Vantlin explains, "You're dealing with our young people, our children. So you have to be vigilant when you come up to a school bus when they're running their routes on the morning or afternoons."