Knox County Recycling gets new building to help expand services

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recycling efforts are led by the Knox County Recycling and Solid Waste Management District. For years, the organization was run out of a small building on the south side of Vincennes. But recently they purchased a new building on 17th street.

There have been drop-off locations in Monroe City, Sandborn, and Bicknell. But not in Vincennes. Organizers say this building will fit that need.

Inside there is a lot of space. The largest area has enough room for cars to drive through. This will give folks a dry area to pull in and drop off recyclables.

All through the building, there is more space. Executive director Michelle Smith says this will help the organization to add more to what they can do. This means a better place for household waste and even room to add a classroom for outreach.

Smith says, "We've been talking about it for so long and now it's finally here. It was exciting, but I'm a little bit nervous at the same time. Just because I want to make sure, we get one shot at it, I want to make sure we get it right."