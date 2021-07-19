Knox County Public Library receives funding for digitizing records

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County was formed in 1790. Since then some documents have been lost to time, but certainly not all.

Library director Emily Bunyan explains, "It's one of the most important collections of materials about the founding of the northwest territory in the united states. We have court documents that date back all the way to the 1780s. Some of them are written in french."

Bunyan and her crew at the Knox County Public Library have been tasked with preserving those aging archives. It's an important job. It's also not that easy.

Bunyan says, "See how they're so fragile."

Over a decade ago the library began working to preserve records through digitization. Giving records a limited amount of exposure while still allowing people to view them.

Bunyan explains, "They protect, you don't have to put them on a regular scanner and stretch out the spine."

Over the years the library has collected scanners through grant funding. Thanks to 26 thousand dollars of funding they will be able to hire someone to operate those scanners.

Bunyan says, "They're going to be digitizing thousands of records and making them available online."

There are around 2,000 records that the library is working to digitize. It's a big job ahead.

Bunyan says, "We're going to meet our goal. We will meet our goal."

To access records already digitized: Click Here