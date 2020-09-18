Knox County Jail installs new body scanner

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new body scanner has been installed in the Knox County jail. The sheriff's office received the device thanks to funding from the CARES act.

Inmates step into the machine and have their picture taken. They then turn and are scanned in about four seconds.

This allows for jailers to see any objects the inmate may have on them. This could include items like pieces of metal that could be used as a weapon.

The scan allows for jailers to avoid normal pat-downs. Lowering the contact between inmates and jailers helps to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says, "If this virus gets in the jail that's going to be a big deal in here because we're full right now. We don't have a lot of places to put people. This body scanner will cut down on the time spent by the jail officer during book-in, face to face time, pat-downs. It'll cut down on that. So it'll help us keep our distance."