Knox County Jail Study lays out options for jail addition

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The jail study was presented to commissioners last week. In it, the issues of overcrowding are addressed.

The jail was built back in 2008. In 2012 the facility hit max capacity. The jail study says for the last three years the facility has been working over its capacity.

An addition to the jail is priced at just over 20 million dollars. That's slightly more then the county had expected.

The study also looks at adding a facility for community corrections to be built. That project would cost around twelve million dollars.

The county passed a tax earlier this year to help fund the project. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says it will help solve the overcrowding issue for the next 20 years.

Vantlin says, "If we can get something added on here we won't have to mess with this for at least another twenty years. That's another way to look at it too. Get this done, be proactive on it instead of reactive and get it completed."