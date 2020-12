KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County will continue to quarantine COVID-19 primary contacts for 14-days.

Officials from the Knox County Health Department COVID-19 task force and Good Samaritan Hospital made the decision.

This is despite new alternative options from the Centers for Disease Control for non-symptomatic contacts.

Knox County health officials say as cases rise, it's more important than ever to keep the 14-day quarantine period.