Knox County vaccine efforts change to meet changes in demand

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine began to tip here in Knox county when 40-year-olds became eligible for the vaccine. Good Samaritan Hospital and the Knox County health department have been experiencing small turnouts.

Recently the two groups worked out a plan to consolidate their efforts. The hospital plans to shut down its COVID-19 clinic. The health department will do the same to its clinic on the east side of Vincennes.

Folks in Knox County wanting to get the vaccine will have to go to the health department's immunization clinic. That's located inside the health department's building.

Knox County will begin to give out only the Pfizer vaccine. This is to prepare for younger age groups to be eligible for that specific shot. Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says Good Samaritan is ready to supply more room if a bigger space is needed.

Stewart explains, "We'll be ready to go. I think we're planning for all eventualities. And I think this will work pretty well."