Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Health Department has investigated four confirmed cases of salmonella.
The county sanitarian told us health officials tested establishments where the patients ate. She told us those tests came back negative for salmonella.
A photo showing the salmonella bacteria. (CNN Photo)
As an extra precaution, the health department still made sure those establishments were educated on salmonella prevention.
The CDC says food is the source of most salmonella illnesses. The health department stresses the importance of proper food handling.
