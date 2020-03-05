Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella

The four cases do not appear to be tied back to a specific restaurant.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Health Department has investigated four confirmed cases of salmonella.

The county sanitarian told us health officials tested establishments where the patients ate. She told us those tests came back negative for salmonella.

A photo showing the salmonella bacteria. (CNN Photo)

As an extra precaution, the health department still made sure those establishments were educated on salmonella prevention.

The CDC says food is the source of most salmonella illnesses. The health department stresses the importance of proper food handling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New kayak/canoe dock goes in at Dewey Point

Image

Junior Police Academy

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute woman killed in Edgar County crash when deer crashes into her windshield

Image

Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella

Image

Vigo County Health Department launches Joint Information Center to monitor coronavirus - here's what

Image

The Will Center 2020 Fundraiser Saturday March 21st

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fatal crash

Image

St. Anthony Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1