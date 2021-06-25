Clear
Knox County Health Department gives out COVID-19 vaccines at local gas station

The gas station is in the heart of an area where vaccination rates are low.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 6:45 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Stopping by the local gas station you can fill up your tank and usually get some snacks. For a few hours at the Casey's in Bicknell, you could also get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart explains, "What we're finding is a lot of these people number one in the northern part of the county we have a lower vaccination rate."

The most recent positive cases in Knox County came from the Bicknell area. That led the health department to come to the busiest place in the area at the busiest time.

Stewart says, "I had a couple of people who said yup and I gave it to them when they were sitting in their car. A couple of people that said no way with a couple of expletives."

Those choice words didn't keep the health department from asking. But they did get some extra help. They brought in local man of the people Myron Mackey to help.

Mackey says, "It's really important. People need to understand this is not a political thing. This is a life-saving thing and their quality of life could really be affected if they don't get these shots."

With Mackey's help, slowly more people said yes to getting the shot.

Maverick Betsch who got the shot says, "It wasn't that bad. It was only like a quick poke, you could feel something, and then it was over and done with."

Some people got the Johnson and Johnson shot while some chose the Pfizer.

But for many people, their afternoon gas station run will be one they will always remember.

Stewart says, "The more people we can get vaccinated the safer we are going to be. No doubt about it. We've got these variants coming and they pose a risk. If we can get our county vaccinated we're going to be safe."

