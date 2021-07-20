After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Early Tuesday morning, people gathered around the Vincennes University pavilion at the Knox County Fairgrounds.

There C.T. Dash and his dog Cleo showed off their skills.

Dash explains, "Basically showing your dog off by getting your judge to notice your dog. Then obedience is like what you've taught them. Really show the judge how smart your dog is."

In 2020 Dash and his fellow club members were forced to participate in an event online. Outside of 4-H, many of last year's events were canceled thanks to COVID-19.

Knox County board member Andrea Chattin says, "The kids still get to exhibit. But we didn't let people in the building and so there wasn't anything else here. So it was kind of disappointing. But we were looking forward to this year. It's just back to a straight-up normal fair."

A power outage made things not so normal on Monday. But Tuesday, carnival crews were getting everything ready to go.

Chattin says, "WIN and Duke were here all day yesterday and we're still working on some things today but we should be up and going today full-fledged."

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the fair is taking precautions to keep folks safe.

Chattin says, "Handwashing stations put all over the place. Hand sanitizer, reminding everyone to try to socially distance as much as possible. We've spread out, added some picnic tables so people can still sit down and eat."

Giving kids like nash a chance to get back to having fun.

Nash says, "Just getting back to normal. Like doing all the fun stuff like cookouts and everything. It's a lot more fun this year."