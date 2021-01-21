Knox County EMA uses Think GIS to get information to the public

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Think GIS is a website many counties here in Indiana use. Users can click on a piece of property and get information about it.

Knox county has implemented new layers for the program. This will help inform the public of any sort of emergency in the county. It can also tell folks when roads are closed and where the covid-19 clinic is located.

The EMA can update the map quickly from the new mobile operations unit. All it takes is a couple of clicks and information is updated within seconds.

Knox county EMA director John Streeter hopes the information will help to keep folks safe.

Streeter says, "Especially if you're traveling from one place or another you can look at that map real quick and tell if you need to avoid that area or if you need to reroute around it."