Clear

Knox County Drug Court enlists four-legged helper

Cooper is a three-year-old labradoodle that helps calm participants in the program.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Ann Bobbitt was a probation officer for over two decades. As a case manager for the Knox County drug court she's working to solve problems she's seen for years.

Bobbitt explains, "Just putting people in jail does not work. And that's what has happened for years and years and years. We have found that that doesn't work and that we need to concentrate more on treatment."

The program helps participants get back on their feet. But that's not always an easy task.

Drug court judge Ryan Johanningsmeier says, "With drug court, with our emphasis on rehabilitation and recovery, we wanted to emphasis to them that drug court is different than normal court."

The difference is a little bit more obvious now thanks to Cooper.

Bobbitt says, "He goes with me everywhere and he always makes everybody happy and he's just a joy to be around."

As Bobbitt went to community service projects so did Cooper. The next logical step seemed obvious.

Bobbitt says, "I just jokingly said to the judge ' here's an article about a drug court dog that goes to court every week.' and he goes well start bringing Cooper! So that's how it started."

Cooper helps calm participants while they go through the process. All by just being a good boy.

Bobbitt explains, "I want these people to succeed. We want to take every step that we can to make that process easier for them."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
A Clear, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-5

Image

Gibault receives Dollar General grant for literacy

Image

Knox County Drug Court enlists four legged helper

Image

Changes for ISU's homecoming

Image

Terre Haute's fire chief is deeply unsettled but reassures public after firefighter charged with mol

Image

WTHI-TV helps connect seniors with important information

Image

CDC issues Health Advisory on E-Cigarettes

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Honoring the Badge

Image

Construction continues on $4.5 million gym at South Vermillion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen