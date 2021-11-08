Knox County Dispatch encouraging residents to sign up for Smart911

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In March of 2020, the pandemic was on most folks' minds. This meant the rollout for Knox County's Smart911 was slow at best. News 10 had the chance to speak with dispatch director Rob McMullen. He says they had planned information booths at local events. But as many were shut down outreach was limited.

McMullen is now working to get smart911 on people's minds again.

The app is pretty straightforward. Folks download the app and make a safety profile. That profile includes household information, medical information, and other important facts about a person.

This can all be accessed by 911 during an emergency. All that info can then be forwarded to those heading to an emergency. Making sure first responders are as informed as possible.

McMullen says, "If somebody calls in that is maybe incapacitated or can't speak or is having trouble breathing. As soon as that information comes in we can see that and we don't have to worry about what they're telling us. We can go ahead and get them started."

To sign up for Smart911: Click Here