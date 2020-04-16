Clear

Knox County Damage Reporting

Mayor Joe Yochum is asking all Knox county residents to report their storm damage. Here's how.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 9:31 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday April 8th, strong storms moved through the Wabash valley.

One of the hardest hit places was Vincennes.

To this day, there are still many of you with damage.

Today I talked to Mayor Joe Yochum, and he says the town is getting better each day.

“All customers are back on with power. I think everybody received their power back by early Sunday. Our street crews have been out, and we’ve got all the streets opened and now we’re looking at picking up limbs and trees that people have put out at the curb to be picked up.”

And if you’re one of the many people who had damage from this storm, Mayor Yochum is asking for you to report it.

“You can go to our website, Vincennes dot org, or knox county EMA and log in. And we’re looking for everybody to report all their damage, because we’re trying to see if we can get FEMA dollars to help cover some of the costs we’ve incurred cleaning up from this storm.”

So I decided to go and check this out, so you know exactly how to do this.

The first one I went to was Vincennes dot org.

From the home page, on the right there is a story titled “STORM DAMAGE REPORTING”.

If you click on that, it gives you a link to follow.

Next, I went to knox county dot i-n dot gov.

On this site, its right in the middle of the home page, you can’t miss it.

Clicking on this, or the link from the other website both takes you to the form on 211’s website.

From here, you simply fill out the form.

It will ask things like you and your spouse’s name, how many children you have, information about your home, and your insurance.

Now one last thing, and this is very important.

On each page, make sure you only click the check box at the bottom to go to the next page.

Do not click the red “submit” button until you get to the thank you page at the end.

Here are links to follow to find the information:

https://knoxcounty.in.gov/

http://www.vincennes.org/dev/news/storm-damage-reporting/

WTHI Radar

