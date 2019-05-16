Knox County Councilman Jim Beery passes away

VINCENNES, Ind. (WVUT) - Longtime Knox County Councilman Jim Beery has passed away.

County officials confirmed his passing to our partners at WVUT on Tuesday afternoon.

Beery was a long time teacher and coach within the North Knox School Corporation and was in the midst of a term serving the county’s Fourth District on the Knox County Council.

He also spent time serving on the Knox County Public Library Board, Knox County Work Release Board, and Knox County Solid Waste District Board.

The Knox County Council plans to take time to honor Beery for his years as a public servant during tonight’s meeting, which gets underway at 5:00 p.m. at Vincennes City Hall.