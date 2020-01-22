KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Coroner's office needs your help finding the family of a man that recently passed away.
Coroner Brian Hagen says 48-year-old Eduardo Aguirre Talamantes has been living in Knox County for the last several years. They are now searching for any parents, brothers, or sisters Talamantes might have.
Previously, he's lived in Ohio and Yuma, Arizona.
If you have any information call the Knox County Coroner's Office at 812-881-6262.
Related Content
- Knox County Coroner searches for the family of a man that recently passed away
- Knox County Councilman Jim Beery passes away
- Knox County commissioners pass interlocal agreement 2-1
- Knox County council passes jail tax
- Knox County Election Results
- Man charged with arson in Knox County
- Knox County man sentenced for attacking teacher
- Knox County burn ban lifted
- Knox County prepares for primaries
- Knox County man arrested after four hour standoff on Monday
Scroll for more content...