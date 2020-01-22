Knox County Coroner searches for the family of a man that recently passed away

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Coroner's office needs your help finding the family of a man that recently passed away.

Coroner Brian Hagen says 48-year-old Eduardo Aguirre Talamantes has been living in Knox County for the last several years. They are now searching for any parents, brothers, or sisters Talamantes might have.

Previously, he's lived in Ohio and Yuma, Arizona.

If you have any information call the Knox County Coroner's Office at 812-881-6262.