Knox County Community Foundation announces grants available for area food pantries

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Community Foundation has announced it will offer grants to food pantries.

Food pantries have been hit hard in two different areas. Restrictions have made it harder for volunteers to help out.

But the biggest impact is the amount of food on the shelves. When the pandemic hit the need increased as more people became unemployed. That also meant they received fewer donations.

Moving into the holiday season folks at the community foundation hope funding will help. The organization has set aside five thousand dollars. Right now food pantries can apply for up to 500 dollars in grant funding.

Lauren Osmon with the Community Foundation explains, "The intention here is to help as many of our local food pantries as possible. So we have a certain amount allocated for this particular program and the final awards may vary. But the intention is to help anyone who applies who is eligible."

To Apply: Click Here