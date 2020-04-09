Knox County Chamber working to support area businesses

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Chamber of Commerce wants business owners to know we're all in this together.

On Thursday, News 10 spoke with the chamber president.

She says the agency has been doing what it can to support local businesses.

Officials say they have been doing their best to provide business owners with much-needed information.

Overall, the president says she's proud of how business owners have been adapting to the changes.

"They're trying to figure out how they're to work their business and you know they're doing a good job. They're all finding new avenues whether it's selling on social media or they're selling through their websites. All of our websites have done a great job of adapting to their restrictions," Jamie Neal said.

In addition to dealing with the COVID-19, pandemic...business owners were also dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday night's severe weather.