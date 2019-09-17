Knox County, Bicknell reach an interlocal agreement - police operations handed over to the county in October

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An interlocal agreement has been reached between Knox County and the City of Bicknell.

That agreement will provide law enforcement services to the city.

LINK | BICKNELL POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER HE IS ACCUSED OF BATTERY AGAINST A PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE EMPLOYEE

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has been covering Bicknell after the town's police department has been short-staffed after several legal issues.

City dispatch will be transitioned to Knox County Central Dispatch on October 1 at 6:00 a.m.

Bicknell city operations will stop at that point.