Knox County 911 gets funding to upgrade CAD system

Upgrades will move off-site servers to the county's facility.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Upgrades to Knox County's computer-aided dispatch, or CAD system, will cost $173,000. The county has received a matching grant to get that project done. The state will pay for sixty percent while the county will take on forty.

Right now important information for Knox County is located on servers in Indianapolis. The upgrades will bring that information to servers located at the dispatch center in Knox County. This information is used by dispatchers to get the right information to police and firefighters in the field.

Interim director Rob McMullen says bringing servers on-site will help cut down on response times and potentially save lives.

McMullen says, "The time of first responding and life-saving every second counts. So the faster these guys can get the call information added to the computer and get the data they need back to get that dispatch, it's huge."

