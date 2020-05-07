Clear
Knox County regulates self-serve food and beverage stations.

The move comes after clarification from the governor.

Posted: May 7, 2020
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has announced it will not allow for self serve food or beverage stations.

Earlier this week the health department made similar regulations. However, those regulations were relaxed after businesses spoke out. Those regulations have now been put back into place after governor Holcomb clarified the state's position.

Dr. Alan Stewart says, "I would rather have someone get upset with me because they can't do their self-service soft drinks then be upset with me because they lost a loved one and I felt that I hadn't done enough to protect that life. So we will have to deal with this."

