KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has announced it will not allow for self serve food or beverage stations.
Earlier this week the health department made similar regulations. However, those regulations were relaxed after businesses spoke out. Those regulations have now been put back into place after governor Holcomb clarified the state's position.
Dr. Alan Stewart says, "I would rather have someone get upset with me because they can't do their self-service soft drinks then be upset with me because they lost a loved one and I felt that I hadn't done enough to protect that life. So we will have to deal with this."
Related Content
- Knox County regulates self-serve food and beverage stations.
- Knox County Health Department issues clarification for self-serve beverage stations and restaurants
- FDA looks into regulating CBD in food, beverages and more
- Vigo County leaders discuss proposed food and beverage tax
- Knox County will not allow gas stations, and other businesses to reopen self-serve stations - regardless of state guidelines
- Senate committee approves Vigo Food & Beverage Tax proposal
- Food and beverage tax progresses; new convention center in sight
- Coca-Cola considering cannabis beverages
- Knox County Election Results
- Knox County Damage Reporting