Knox CASA will hire four new employees

The four hires will come thanks to a VOCA grant.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -  The Knox county CASA has received just under $200,000 in grant funding. That money will be used to hire four employees for the program.

One of those employees will be a full-time case coordinator. The coordinator will oversee the grant in its one-year life span. Three other employees will be staff advocates. Those paid advocates will be able to take on roughly 30 kids at a time.

There are currently 127 cases waiting for advocates. Meaning that number will be soon cut by more than half.

Each case advocate acts as a second or third pair of eyes on a case. Making sure that kids in the system have representation and don't get left behind.

Denise Swink with the Knox County CASA says,  "We will truly be able to, I hope, serve every child here in Knox county. That's the difference that this is going to make. The children that are on our waitlist right now, that don't have an advocate, that's what this is about."

