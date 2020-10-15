Know your voter rights before heading to the polls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every state has different laws when it comes to voting. So, sometimes it can be confusing for voters headed to the polls. The league of women voters of Indianapolis wants to make sure you know your rights in Indiana before you cast your ballot.

It happens to thousands of people every year. You head to the polls to vote and something goes wrong for you. Your name doesn't appear in the poll book, or you're a voter with disabilities who needs accommodations.

Every voter has rights.

The league of women voters of Indianapolis and other organizations wants to make sure you're armed with the best information you can be when November 3rd rolls around.

"We can work to combat frankly the fear and anxiety that is surrounding this year's election," Erin Kelley, with the LWV said.

In Indiana, we even have the Indiana Voter Bill of Rights. It outlines every right you, as a voter, has in the state!

For example, anyone can ask for assistance at the polls. So, if you have a disability a poll worker can help you if you ask before you go to a booth. You can also bring someone to help you. As long as it's not a boss or a union representative.

You must have a government-issued ID to vote. But, it does not have to have the same address as where you are registered.

You also are allowed to take notes with you into the booth while you vote, or a sample ballot. You can also take your electronic device in with you, like a phone, and even take a selfie with your ballot in Indiana.

You have all these rights and more

To read the full Indiana Voter Bill of Rights you find it, here.

For more voting information for your county, you can find it, here.

If you decided to vote by mail, you can track your ballot, here.