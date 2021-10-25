"Know where you're going ahead of time..." Sheriff warns to be cautious about homes with sex offenders ahead of trick-or-treating

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHII) - We are just days away from Halloween weekend, which means families are getting ready for trick-or-treating fun.

While kids put on their costumes and go door to door hoping to get their favorite treat - it's important to have safety in mind.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says parents should go with their kids as they go out and about.

He told us it's always a good idea to research neighborhood routes for sex offenders before heading out the door.

"Know where you're going ahead of time. Most people don't go to strangers' houses to get stuff. But just know your neighborhood. Look ahead. You can check our website. It's got the listing up to date of all the sex offenders n this area, so avoid those addresses," Plasse said.

Find the statewide registry here.