Know the signs and symptoms of heart disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- This month is American Heart Health month and News 10 wants you to know and understand the signs and symptoms of heart disease.

Health officials say heart disease is the #1 killer of women not just nationally, but within Indiana.

"Actually more women die of heart disease than men do," said Sarah Kachman, a nurse practicioner at Union Medical Group. Kachman has worked in cardiology for more than ten years. "It's very important that we are aware and realize that it {heart disease} affects us just as much, if not more, than men."

The good news is that health officials say heart disease can be treated and prevented.

Doctors say the signs in men and women differ. Men can range from chest pain and arm pain. Signs in women can be anywhere from feeling fatigue, shortness of breath, jaw pain, and even shoulder pain.

Health experts say the signs and symptoms aren't what you would typically associate with heart disease. Therefore, doctors suggest that you talk with your family doctor when you feel the slighest bit off.

"If you have family history of heart disease ,especially if you are under the age of 50, it is very important that both you and your health care provider know that," Kachman said.

Doctors says don't smoke, manage your blood sugar and blood pressure, lower your cholesterol, and stay active.