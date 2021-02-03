Knox County reforms Rural Broadband Taskforce

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has forced a lot of folks to work from home. In Knox County that has shined the light on a larger problem. That problem is getting good internet coverage to all sides of the county.

Much of Knox County is rural. That means the coverage you get in Vincennes may be different in Freelandville. That has led to the reformation of the Rural Broadband Taskforce.

The committee will include folks from education and government as well as real estate to name a few. Of course on the committee are the county's internet service providers.

The task force's first step is to complete a countywide assessment of broadband availability. This will come in the form of a survey. The survey will give folks in the task force a picture of where the county is falling behind.

Knox County Development Corporation CEO Chris Pfaff explains, "We can help be the liaison between the local community and the folks putting the infrastructure in the ground. To help make that a smoother and hopefully quicker process."