Eastern Greene High School welcomes Eric Kirkendall as Principal

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – Eastern Greene High School students will see a new face walking the halls this year.

Eric Kirkendall is taking over as the high school principal.

He moves to Greene County after spending 12 years as an educator and administrator in Tucson, Arizona. Kirkendall grew up in Kokomo, Indiana.

“I’m really excited for this school year,” Kirkendall said.

Freshman orientation was today. He said meeting this year’s freshman class encouraged him.

Kirkendall isn’t the only new principal in Greene County.

The Bloomfield School District recently named Mike Riggleman as the elementary school principal.