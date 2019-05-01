Kindergarten students step out of the classroom to learn about agriculture

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The outdoors turned into a classroom for Vermillion County students on Wednesday morning.

That's where kids received a lesson in agriculture from the pros.

It was 'K-Day' at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds.

The event was hosted by the County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Nearly 200 kindergartners learned about livestock, soil health, water quality, and where foods come from.

"We went to learn about bees and to see how important that is. Again, this ties back to our units of study when we learned about pumpkins in the fall. The apple orchards and back to how important those bees and the benefit of the honey we get from that," teacher Dona Gilman said.

More than 15 volunteers helped out with this event.