Kids will soon have the chance to learn at Cayuga Wetlands

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students have the opportunity to learn more about what Duke Energy does.

Duke Energy is putting on six different stations at Cayuga Wetlands, so students can learn more about protecting the environment and the river.

Duke Energy tells us this is a way that kids can learn hands-on.

They add they are glad to do this each year and say it takes a village to put this on.

"We just want to be part of our communities. I think that's one thing we are at Duke Energy. We support our communities, and we want to be partners in helping them do their jobs too in our communities," Rick Burger from Duke Energy said.

They've been hosting this field trip for students for over 20 years.