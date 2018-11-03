Kids trick-or-treat one last time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some area kids got to put on their Halloween costumes one more time Saturday.
The Vigo County YMCA hosted its annual Fall Festival.
Kids could come out to the free event and play games and make crafts. They also got to trick-or-treat through the halls.
