Kids still have time to train to become an elf at Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas may be over, but there's still time for kids to train to become one of Santa's helpers.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting the Elf Games this week.

To become an official elf, kids must go through 10 different stations.

They include an elf fitness course, decoration an ornament, and building a robot to deliver presents.

Organizers say it is a great way to get kids thinking.

"The learning is there and they're always engaged in it, but the fun overtakes it and they don't always realize how much learning they're actually doing," Renee Henry, from the Children's Museum, said.

If you're interested in Elf Games, you can head over to the Children's Museum this week.

Elf Training is going on Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.