TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The weather on Thursday was a little rough for trick or treaters. That's why dozens of little ghosts and goblins stayed inside.
We caught up with the trick or treating at The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
They walked from store to store snagging candy.
It was a fun way to show off their costumes while staying warm and safe.
Related Content
- Kids stay warm while trick or treating at The Meadows
- Kids trick-or-treat one last time
- Make sure your kids are visible before they go trick or treating
- Trick-or-treating times in the Wabash Valley
- Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley
- Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area
- Your guide to Halloween trick-or-treating etiquette
- Officers receive a report of a needle found in trick or treating candy
- New partner talks Meadows Shopping Center plans
- Meadows Shopping Center booming with new business
Scroll for more content...