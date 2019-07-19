Clear

Kids shoot for the stars in Astronaut Academy Camp at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Dozens of future astronauts filled the Terre Haute Children's Museum this week.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Dozens of future astronauts filled the Terre Haute Children's Museum this week.

Kindergartners up to 4th graders took part in 'Astronaut Academy Camp.'

The future space travelers celebrated 50 years since the moon landing by using technology to learn what it would be like to operate space rovers.

They also created their own Mars colonies to learn what it would be like to live someplace other than Earth.

The activities generated a lot of enthusiasm.

Teachers say that's the best part.

"I think the excitement when they come and grab me and they come and say 'I want to show you what we did.' We had a group make a greenhouse and then go get pipe cleaners and turn them into little plants and put them underneath there so they took it a step above and the excitement is obviously what keeps us going," Holly Hudson told us.

The museum is offering additional summer camps.

To learn more click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Casey
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Blistering Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7/19/19 AM Wx

Image

TH Rex

Image

Post 346

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Thursday marks graduation day for Junior Police Academy

Image

Five Terre Haute companies pitch business ideas

Image

Group plans to go door to door with a petition to stop jail rezoning request at former Stu's Golf Co

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Image

Wabash Valley nun appears to have been taken into custody during a Washington D.C. detention center

Image

Rockville woman killed in crash near Crawfordsville

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way