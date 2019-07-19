Kids shoot for the stars in Astronaut Academy Camp at Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Dozens of future astronauts filled the Terre Haute Children's Museum this week.

Kindergartners up to 4th graders took part in 'Astronaut Academy Camp.'

The future space travelers celebrated 50 years since the moon landing by using technology to learn what it would be like to operate space rovers.

They also created their own Mars colonies to learn what it would be like to live someplace other than Earth.

The activities generated a lot of enthusiasm.

Teachers say that's the best part.

"I think the excitement when they come and grab me and they come and say 'I want to show you what we did.' We had a group make a greenhouse and then go get pipe cleaners and turn them into little plants and put them underneath there so they took it a step above and the excitement is obviously what keeps us going," Holly Hudson told us.

The museum is offering additional summer camps.

To learn more click here.