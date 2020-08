TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some woodworking gave local kids a chance to learn all about tools.

BenchWorxs and Chances and Services for Youth to give kids the hands-on experience.

On Thursday, kids had the chance to complete a woodworking project.

The partnership has been going on for six years. On a normal year, they have 16 kids to a class. This year, due to COVID-19 they had eight.