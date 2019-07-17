Kids receive hands-on STEM experience through Camp Invention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A nationally recognized STEM program made its way back to the Wabash Valley.

Camp Invention is a summer camp for local kids.

The program stopped at Indiana State University on Wednesday.

It taught kids how to experiment with STEM ideas.

Organizers say exposing kids to these ideas at an early age gives them a big advantage when they enter the workforce later.

Camp Invention focuses on solving real-world problems through technology.