Clear

Kids receive hands-on STEM experience through Camp Invention

A nationally recognized STEM program made its way back to the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A nationally recognized STEM program made its way back to the Wabash Valley.

Camp Invention is a summer camp for local kids.

The program stopped at Indiana State University on Wednesday.

It taught kids how to experiment with STEM ideas.

Organizers say exposing kids to these ideas at an early age gives them a big advantage when they enter the workforce later.

Camp Invention focuses on solving real-world problems through technology.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - an excited group of people

Image

A mock election in Vigo County

Image

Kids receive hands-on STEM experience through Camp Invention

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center's mobie unit receives big donation

Image

Restore holds customer appreciation day

Image

Gateway to Work program changes Medicaid requirements for members

Image

Kevin has your very hot forecast

Image

Vermillion County man admits to huffing ahead of crash, police find compressed air can in the cup ho

Image

Sheriff's department gets new vehicle for water rescues

Image

Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way