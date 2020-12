TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual Christmas party looks a little different due to COVID-19. Instead, the Ryves Youth Center is now having a give-away.

The Children's Museum of Terre Haute helped donate to the give-away. They donated box-gift sets filled with different activites.

Once opened, kids will be able to play with their toys...but learn something new in the process.

The Director of Operations for the Terre Haute Children's Museum told us this is the perfect season to give-back.