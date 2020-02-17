Kids make a robot obstacle course - and then using coding to navigate it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children had a chance to have fun while exploring the STEM fields on Monday.
The Vigo County Public Library hosted a robot obstacle course program.
Children made their own obstacle courses and then used coding to tell the robot how to get through.
This is just one of many technology activities that the library offers.
Learn more about other events here.
