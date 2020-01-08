Kids learn to read with the help of therapy dogs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Learning how to read can be stressful and the Vigo County Public Library is bringing in some furry friends to help.

It happened Wednesday night at the West Terre Haute branch of the library.

It's part of the library's read to rover program. Therapy dogs from 'Love on a Leash' are brought in to create a more relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for kids.

There's another chance to take part in this event next week. This time at the library's main branch. It's from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

To reserve a slot - call the library at 812-232-1111 extension 4242.